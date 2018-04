Euroseas (ESEA -6.8% ) announces details on the sale of M/V Monica P to an unaffiliated third party for the gross amount of $6.45M.

The vessel will be delivered to its buyers by June 30.

"As part of our drybulk fleet renewal program we have committed to sell our eldest drybulk vessel, the 20 years old m/v Monica P, which will soon be replaced by our Kamsarmax new building m/v Ekaterini expected to be delivered within May 2018," updates Euroseas CEO Aristides Pittas.

