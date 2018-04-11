GP Strategies announces agreement with ManchesterCF

GP Strategies Corporation (GPX -1.6% ) entered into a reseller agreement with ManchesterCF to offer training programs specifically designed for international banking and financial intelligence units within Financial Services and Public Sector industries.

"Several of GP Strategies' key customers need to comply with the Bank Secrecy Act and its regulations," stated Patricia Begley, Chief of Staff, GP Strategies. "In order to ensure we have the most current financial crime training, we entered into a reseller agreement with ManchesterCF, which has proven expertise in this area. This partnership will enable us to effectively accelerate the deployment of comprehensive global programs in a timely manner."

