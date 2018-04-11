Abbott launches large-scale study OCT-guided stent placement

Abbott (ABT -0.8% ) initiates a global 3,650-subject study evaluating long-term outcomes in patients receiving stents guided by high-resolution light-based imaging technology called optical coherence tomography (OCT).

The trial, called ILUMIEN IV, will compare the performance of OCT imaging to traditional angiography in patients with high-risk complex coronary artery disease. The primary endpoints are the superiority of OCT guidance in achieving a larger vessel opening and improved outcomes at year 2 (defined as target vessel failure).

The company says doctors use OCT to guide stent implantation. Its value proposition is the ability to accurately measure dimension for the best-fitting stent and to ensure that the stent is fully expanded and flush against the vessel wall, both key factors in reducing stent failure.