Sonoco Thermosafe and Cathay Pacific Cargo launch global partnership to lease PharmaPort 360

Sonoco ThermoSafe, a unit of Sonoco (SON -0.3% ) announced a global partnership agreement for the leasing of the PharmaPort 360 temperature controlled bulk shipping container.

The agreement enables pharmaceutical shippers to lease PharmaPort 360 containers directly from Cathay Pacific Cargo.

“We are delighted to partner with a high-quality and service-oriented carrier such as Cathay Pacific Cargo which has one of the most extensive networks in the world. This partnership enables the pharmaceutical supply chain to now directly lease from Cathay Pacific Cargo the best-in-class PharmaPort 360 temperature control containers on a one-way lease basis across the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific regions,” said Vishal Khushalani, director of global marketing & business development for Sonoco Protective Solutions."

Press Release