Gold shoots for 20-month high amid geopolitical headlines

Gold prices are on track for the highest settlement since August 2016, with Comex June gold +1.6% at $1,367.40/oz., amid a backdrop of escalating political tensions.

Gold miners are following suit, including: BTG +8.7% , AUY +5.9% , AGI +4.7% , ABX +3.7% , KGC +3.7% , IAG +3.3% , GG +3.1% , OR +3.1% , EGO +2.6% , RGLD +2.5% , AEM +2.4% , NGD +1.7% .

"Gold is benefiting from the risk-off sentiment and because people are

trying to hedge against worst-case scenarios," says Capital Economics analyst Simona Gambarini.

Among other precious metals, silver +1.6% at $16.86/oz. and platinum +1.3% at $945.10/oz.

