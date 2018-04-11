Gold shoots for 20-month high amid geopolitical headlines

Gold prices are on track for the highest settlement since August 2016, with Comex June gold +1.6% at $1,367.40/oz., amid a backdrop of escalating political tensions.
Gold miners are following suit, including: BTG +8.7%, AUY +5.9%, AGI +4.7%, ABX +3.7%, KGC +3.7%, IAG +3.3%, GG +3.1%, OR +3.1%, EGO +2.6%, RGLD +2.5%, AEM +2.4%, NGD +1.7%.
"Gold is benefiting from the risk-off sentiment and because people are
trying to hedge against worst-case scenarios," says Capital Economics analyst Simona Gambarini.
Among other precious metals, silver +1.6% at $16.86/oz. and platinum +1.3% at $945.10/oz.
