Nektar commences Phase 1/2 study of NKTR/262/NKTR-214 combo in solid tumors

Dosing is underway in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, REVEAL, assessing the combination of Nektar Therapeutics' (NKTR -0.8% ) NKTR-262 and NKTR-214 in patients with solid tumors.

Open-label REVEAL will evaluate the combination administered as an initial intratumoral (directly into the tumor) injection of NKTR-262 followed by an intravenous (IV) infusion of NKTR-214.

The study may also evaluate the combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY -1.2% ) Opdivo (nivolumab).

The primary objectives are safety, tolerability and objective response rate through study completion (~two years). According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated primary completion date is November 2019.

Small molecule NKTR-262 is a toll-like receptor agonist designed to induce an innate immune response to fight the cancer.

NKTR-214 is designed to activate an adaptive immune response by targeting CD122-specific receptors on cancer-killing immune cells called CD8+ effector T cells, which then expand and grow in the tumor microenvironment.

Previously: Bristol-Myers and Nektar Therapeutics team up to develop cancer combination treatments across nine tumor types; Nektar down 5% premarket (Feb. 14)