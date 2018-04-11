Airbus investor wants more info on various probes of the company

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) investor DWS Group asks the company's management to provide additional information involving investigations of possible wrongdoing.

German asset manager DWS, which says it holds 5.6M Airbus shares, says it plans to raise questions at the annual general meeting in Amsterdam about the various probes that have forced the company to warn that it could face "material" fines depending on the outcome of the investigations.

Nicolas Huber, head of DWS corporate governance, says Airbus needs a strong and independent board to "lead the way in uncovering any inappropriate behavior of parts of the organization."

DWS also says it will not support the nomination of Victor Chu to the Airbus board to replace retiring John Parker, saying Chu holds "too many mandates."