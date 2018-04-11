The Verge: New Gmail look, features coming soon

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) will launch a new Gmail design soon, according to an internal email obtained by The Verge.

The new web interface will have a new look and feature “several new features” for G Suite and regular Gmail users including Smart Reply, offline support, and email snoozing.

The initial rollout could happen in the “coming weeks” in an early access program. Google wants to test Chrome extension compatibility before a wider release.

