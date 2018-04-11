Apartment glut coming to an end?

"The pipeline of new projects appears to have peaked," says the team at Goldman, noting a slowdown in apartment building after years of fast activity. That could be good news for landlords - particularly in the more expensive coastal cities - who have been battling sluggish rents.

Indeed, this morning's CPI report saw an acceleration in prices for both renters and homeowners (from 0.2% monthly growth to 0.3%).

Interested parties: Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), AvalonBay (NYSE:AVB), Aimco (NYSE:AIV), Essex Property (NYSE:ESS), Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA), Camden Property (NYSE:CPT), UDR (NYSE:UDR)