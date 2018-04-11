Comtech Telecommunications Awarded Multi-Million Dollar Contract

Comtech Telecommunication's (CMTL +0.1% ) Commercial Solutions segment in Q3, received a two-year multi-million dollar contract to provide Next Generation Text to 911 for the state of Maryland.

“We applaud Governor Hogan and the state of Maryland for empowering all its citizens to reach and receive help in situations where it is not safe or possible to make a voice call and for outfitting its telecommunicators to receive and respond to text messages sent to 911,” said Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “We are honored that Maryland has chosen to rely on us to provide this new and innovative emergency service.”

Press Release