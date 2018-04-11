BiondVax up 3% on start of mid-stage study of flu vaccine M-001

Thinly traded BiondVax (BVXV +3.4% ) is up on modestly higher volume, albeit on turnover of only 15.5K shares, on the heels of its announcement that enrollment is underway in an NIAID-sponsored Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating universal flu vaccine candidate M-001.

The study will enroll 120 subjects who will be randomized to receive two doses of M-001 or two doses of placebo. A few months later, all participants will receive a currently marketed un-adjuvanted quadrivalent flu vaccine. Safety and immunogenicity will be assessed and compared between the M-001 and placebo cohorts.

A Phase 3 trial in Europe will commence later this year.

Previously: BiondVax teams up the NIH's NIAID in mid-stage study of flu vaccine candidate M-001 (Nov. 20, 2017)