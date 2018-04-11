Mitcham Industries down 2% post Q4 results

Mitcham Industries (MIND -2.3% ) reported Q4 revenue decline of 17.5%Y/Y to $10.4M. Segment revenues: Marine technology products -37.5%Y/Y to $5M; Equipment leasing -13.6% Y/Y to $2.06M and Lease pool -1% to $3.31M.

Q4 Margins: Gross recovered by 3,450 to 13.23%, Operating declined by 285 bps to 74% and Adjusted EBITDA declined by 3,149 bps to -11.16%.

Segment gross margins: Marine technology declined by 2,272 bps to 25.6% and Equipment leasing segment recovered 10,607 bps to 1.7%.

"Mitcham's capital structure remains solid with no debt on our balance sheet and ample liquidity, with cash and cash equivalents of $9.9 million as of January 31, 2018. In addition, we generated positive cash flow from operating activities over the course of fiscal 2018," said Cp-CEO Robb Capps.

