Reuters: Sinopec plans overhaul at largest refinery while cutting Saudi oil

Sinopec (SNP +0.6% ) will shut down its largest refinery for a 40-day maintenance starting May 1, and at least four independent oil plants have started overhauls this month, curbing China’s crude oil demand, Reuters reports.

SNP will shut its 460K bbl/day refinery at Zhenhai, one of China’s largest processors of Saudi crude oil, which coincides with the company’s decision earlier this week to cut crude oil imports from Saudi Arabia during the month.

Four independent refineries with total processing capacity of 200K bbl/day also are being shut down, according to the report.

An official with SNP’s Unipec trading arm said on Tuesday that the refiner planned to cut Saudi crude oil imports loading in May by 40% after Saudi Aramco set higher than expected official selling prices.