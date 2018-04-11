Uber CEO still sees self-driving future after crash (update)

Uber (UBER) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi says the company still believes in the future of autonomous vehicles after the fatal crash in Arizona last month.

Khosrowshahi doesn’t say when Uber might resume testing or give any information on what went wrong to cause the crash.

Uber is cooperating with federal investigators and takes the incident “very seriously.”

Update: Khosrowshahi’s comments came during a transport forum.

He said that Uber considers self-driving vehicles “part of the solution” and a long-term key to eliminating car ownership by individuals.

The CEO also said that self-driving vehicles “at maturity will be safer.”