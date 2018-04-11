Stress test disappointment for banks

The Fed last night announced proposed changes to its annual stress test procedures. It's been widely assumed that any changes would be bank-friendly, but while banks are sure to like some of the new rules, a new "stress capital buffer" might raise capital requirements for certain lenders.
The previous rule said banks needed a fixed buffer of 2.5% of risk-weighted assets, but the new proposal only sets 2.5% as a floor - meaning it could go higher.
Nomura's Steven Chubak estimates Goldman Sachs (GS -1.2%) and Morgan Stanley (MS -1.8%) might each have to retain additional capital thanks to the changes. More commercially-focused banks like Citigroup (C -0.3%), Bank of America (BAC -1.3%), and JPMorgan (JPM -0.9%) should be less affected.
