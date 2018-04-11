Stress test disappointment for banks

The Fed last night announced proposed changes to its annual stress test procedures. It's been widely assumed that any changes would be bank-friendly, but while banks are sure to like some of the new rules, a new "stress capital buffer" might raise capital requirements for certain lenders.

The previous rule said banks needed a fixed buffer of 2.5% of risk-weighted assets, but the new proposal only sets 2.5% as a floor - meaning it could go higher.