Variety: Apple Music has 40M subscribers, gets new worldwide head

Variety reports that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has promoted Oliver Schusser to become head of Apple Music Worldwide.

Schusser has worked on overseas promotions of the App Store, iTunes’ movies and TV, iBooks, and more and played a key role in the Shazam acquisition.

His official title will be VP of Apple Music & International Content and he will report to Eddy Cue.

Apple market exec Tracey Hannelly will step into the vacated international leadership role.

Variety found out the news from an internal memo that also revealed that Apple Music now has over 40M paid subscribers in 115 countries.

Apple shares are down 0.2% .

