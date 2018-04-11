Monsanto cannot own patent on Bt cotton in India, court rules

Monsanto (MON) cannot own a patent over genetically modified cotton seeds in India, the Delhi High Court rules, saying certain items such as seeds, plants and animals cannot be patented under Indian laws.

The court rejects MON’s request to stop Nuziveedu Seeds Ltd., an estranged licensee of the company, from selling Bt cotton seeds in India.

The verdict underscores the challenges faced by multinational companies in dealing with India's patent laws at a time when the country is trying to attract foreign companies to invest in large projects, Bloomberg says.

MON says it may challenge the order in India's Supreme Court, and the company can apply to the government for registration of the Bt cotton seeds.