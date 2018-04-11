Biogen up 1% on potential sale of part of Bioepis stake to Samsung Group

Biogen (BIIB +1.2% ) is up modestly, albeit on light volume, on the heels of reports that Samsung Group is in discussions to acquire at least 30% of Biogen's stake in Samsung Bioepis, a joint venture formed in 2011 between the Cambridge, MA-based biotech and Samsung BioLogics aimed at developing biosimilars.

Biogen's current stake is only 5.4% but it owns a call option allowing it to increase its ownership to 49.9%. It can exercise the call at any time within the exercise period by paying 50K won (US$47) per share or a total of ~US$421M.

According to Business Korea, Samsung Group is considering raising 3T won (US$2.81B) to finance the deal. If all goes as planned, Samsung BioLogics will hold a 50% stake, Samsung Group holding company Samsung C&T will hold 30% followed by Biogen with 20%.