Facebook rising again as Zuckerberg faces House questions

The House Energy and Commerce Committee has taken a recess after 3.5 hours of testimony from Mark Zuckerberg, and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is rising again, up 1.5% .

Facing nominally tougher questions on the House side than at his Senate appearance yesterday, Zuckerberg has acknowledged at a few points the regulatory elephant in the room. It's "inevitable" there will be some regulation, he said, and some sort of rulemaking "makes sense."

Meanwhile, the acting CEO of Cambridge Analytica has stepped down. Alexander Tayler will resume his former post as chief data officer and focus on the numerous inquiries into the UK data firm, which is at the center of Facebook's data-leak scandal.

The firm still says "we didn't break any laws," and that the data it got wasn't used for the 2016 U.S. presidential election and that it didn't do any work on Brexit.