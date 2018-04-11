Jet fuel price concerns clip airline majors

U.S. airline stocks are lower for a second consecutive day on concerns that higher crude oil prices could impact earnings.

No-hedging American Airlines Group (AAL -2.9% ) and United Continental (UAL -2.5% ) in particular are at risk of needing to adjust guidance, while Delta Air Lines (DAL -0.6% ) hopes to reap the benefit of owning a refinery during a period of rising oil prices.

Across the industry, jet fuel and employee wages are the top two expenses for airlines.

