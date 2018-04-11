Alcoa could get a boost from sanctions on Russia, analyst says

U.S. sanctions against Russia and aluminum producer Rusal - the world's largest aluminum smelting company outside of China - is good news for Alcoa (AA +1.2% ), Goldman Sachs analyst Matthew Korn says in Barron's.

The sanctions could lead to "greater market frictions and higher aluminum prices," as the U.S. is not only prohibiting its own citizens from dealing with the sanctioned Russian companies but also has warned non-citizens that they could face secondary sanctions, meaning that other countries in Europe and elsewhere also will avoid the companies, Korn writes.