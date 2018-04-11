FOMC minutes lean hawkish; dollar strengthens, gold slips

"Some" participants suggested a future policy statement change could be necessary to acknowledge that monetary policy at some point might have to move to a neutral or even restrictive stance (it currently continues to be considered accommodative).
All members judge recent data and other developments as showing the economy had strengthened in recent months. That and inflation expected to soon return to 2% might mean a "slightly steeper" path of rate hikes than currently expected.
Stocks remain little-changed, and the 10-year Treasury yield continues to be modestly lower on the session. The dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP) has erased its losses, now flat on the day. Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) has erased some gains, now up just 0.45%.
Now read: Mark Cuban Hates Gold »