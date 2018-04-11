FOMC minutes lean hawkish; dollar strengthens, gold slips

"Some" participants suggested a future policy statement change could be necessary to acknowledge that monetary policy at some point might have to move to a neutral or even restrictive stance (it currently continues to be considered accommodative).

All members judge recent data and other developments as showing the economy had strengthened in recent months. That and inflation expected to soon return to 2% might mean a "slightly steeper" path of rate hikes than currently expected.

FOMC Minutes from March 20-21