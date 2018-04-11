AT&T, Crown Castle expand long-term leasing deal

AT&T (T -1.3% ) and Crown Castle (CCI +2.3% ) have entered a new agreement they say streamlines lease management and operations, with AT&T focused on the speed of deployment of 5G technology and its FirstNet public safety network.

Along with macro sites, the new agreement covers small cells and looks to hit a pain point AT&T has had with older tower leasing models.

It's a "significant milestone," says AT&T's Susan Johnson: "It establishes a market-based framework and simplifies the lease management and administration process. This will allow us to streamline network projects to better serve our customers."