Rio Tinto defends executive pay policies as Glass Lewis raises objections

Rio Tinto (RIO +0.1% ) defends its executive compensation policy after proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis urged shareholders to vote against it and criticized the company for paying out bonuses last year.

Glass Lewis says any payout in a year when two employees died at work is "considered a serious breach of moral and ethical code by many investors," adding that Rio peers such as BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP), Newcrest Mining (OTCPK:NCMGF) and Fortescue Metals (OTCQX:FSUMF) generally pay no bonuses in years when there were employee deaths.

Rio is proposing a new payout measure that would place more emphasis on rewarding zero fatalities, but the proxy advisor says the new safety payout policy is not tough enough as it comprises just 8% of the total bonus paid to executives.

Glass Lewis also recommends shareholders vote against the re-election of Rio board member Ann Godbehere because she was the chair of the audit committee during a failed coal project in Mozambique.