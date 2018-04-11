Wynn Boston casino faces new snag

Wynn Resorts (WYNN -1.9% ) could have another regulatory issue on its plate.

Bloomberg's Neil Weinberg reports on growing questions on what the company knew about allegations that the land for its Wynn Boston Harbour was purchased from sellers with organized crime ties, as well as how the Massachusetts Gaming Commission handled the information.

"The land deal figures into lawsuits against the gaming commission alleging that the casino license bidding process was rigged in Wynn’s favor," explains Weinberg.

The huge Massachusetts casino complex is anticipated to be a cash cow for the company in the future after the legal matters are settled.