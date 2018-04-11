Finisar, Lumentum ride Rosenblatt's Applied Opto commentary higher

Optical networking peers are following Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI +14.8% ) higher after that company's surge fueled by bullish Rosenblatt commentary.

Like Applied Opto, Lumentum (LITE +4.6% ) and Finisar (FNSR +2.1% ) are set to use pricing and quality advantages to take some share in hyperscale CWDM4 demand, analyst Jun Zhang says.

The weakness at other competitors is giving Applied Opto the chance to build momentum at Facebook and Amazon, Rosenblatt notes.

Finisar and Lumentum are each at their highest point in two weeks. AAOI, meanwhile, is up double digits to its highest point since mid-March.