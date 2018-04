Tesla (TSLA -0.9% ) is taking preliminary supplier bids for work on its Model Y SUV, according to Reuters.

The company sets an initial target of November 2019 for production in the U.S. and 2021 in China. Elon Musk said earlier this year that Tesla was aiming for production of 1M Model Ys a year.

Tesla is also defending itself again today over the fatal Model X crash last month amid reports that the family of the driver is considering a lawsuit.