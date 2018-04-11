DoD stops accepting Lockheed F-35 jets over repair cost dispute

Lockheed Martin (LMT +0.2% ) pares earlier gains after the U.S. Defense Department stops accepting F-35 deliveries due to a dispute over who will cover costs for fixing a production error found last year on more than 200 of the jets.

The error likely requires a complex logistical fix that could require technicians to travel widely to mend aircraft based around the world, Reuters reports.

“Production on the F-35 program continues and we are confident we will meet our delivery target of 91 aircraft for 2018," LMT says. "While all work in our factories remains active, the F-35 Joint Program Office has temporarily suspended accepting aircraft until we reach an agreement on a contractual issue and we expect this to be resolved soon.”