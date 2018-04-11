Pretium Resources +19% as Brucejack mine production surges in March

Pretium Resources (PVG +19.5% ) powers higher after reporting a production surge in March at its Brucejack mine in British Columbia, with 32.9K oz. in March to cap total Q1 production of nearly 75.7K oz.

PVG says it expects to meet its H1 production target for Brucejack of 150K-200K oz. as well as cost guidance of $700-$900/oz.

PVG attributes the March production surge to the "successful implementation of a number of operational improvement initiatives," including the first impact of grade control integration into the mining process, and it expects production to continue to improve during Q2 with the full integration of the grade control program.