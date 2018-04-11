New Media to buy Akron paper, sell Alaska holdings

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) has two more moves in what has become a recent series of acquisitions/dispositions.

The company has agreed to buy substantially all the publishing and related assets of the Akron Beacon Journal for $16M from Black Press.

Separately, it's also agreed to sell substantially all the publishing and related assets of GateHouse Media Alaska Holdings to Black Press.

New Media says the distance of the Alaska properties from the rest of its footprint was a factor in the sale decision. “The newspapers in Alaska will fit in well with our publications in Washington State and British Columbia, and we are looking forward to being stewards of these well respected titles," says Black Press Chairman David Black.

The Beacon Journal has been Greater Akron's newspaper of record for more than 175 years; it has a daily circulation of over 68,000.

Shares of NEWM closed up 1.5% .

