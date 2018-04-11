Reata Pharma's bardoxolone shows treatment effect in mid-stage portion of Alport syndrome study

Thinly traded small cap Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) is unchanged after hours on light volume on the heels of its announcement of interim data from the Phase 2 portion of its Phase 2/3 clinical trial, CARDINAL, assessing bardoxolone methyl in patients with chronic kidney disease due to Alport syndrome.

At week 12, the mean improvement from baseline in estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), a measure of kidney function, was 23.2% which was maintained at week 36 with continued once-daily treatment.

The Phase 3 portion will assess the change in eGFR from baseline at week 48. A key secondary endpoint is the change from baseline in retained eGFR after 48 weeks of treatment and four weeks off treatment. The company says 52-week retained eGFR benefit data may support accelerated approval per FDA guidance.

Bardoxolone methyl is an oral once-daily antioxidant inflammation modulator that targets the Nrf2 pathway, a regulator of antioxidant proteins that protect against oxidative damage associated with injury or inflammation.

Management will host a conference call tomorrow, April 12, at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.

