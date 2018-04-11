WideOpenWest names three to executive team

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) has added three new appointments to its leadership team.

The telecom has named Amy Bell its senior VP of marketing; Leslie Peabody to the post of VP of human resources business partners; and Bill Case VP of total rewards.

Bell previously spent a decade at Starz and has previous marketing operations experience at Comcast.

Peabody most recently was VP of human resources at Goodwill Industries of Denver; Case has more than 25 years of experience in human resources, operations and business development and most recently was owner of Wheelhouse Consulting Group.