Stock advance stopped by Middle East tensions

Stocks reversed their two-day run higher, as tweets from Pres. Trump suggesting an imminent U.S. military strike in Syria caused investors to trim their holdings.

However, while the three major market averages all finished lower, the small-cap Russell 2000 closed with a 0.2% gain.

Unconfirmed reports that Saudi Arabia intercepted a missile over its capital Riyadh - presumably launched by Houthi rebels in Yemen - added to the uncertainty in the region.

Crude oil prices again rose in response, hitting three-year highs; U.S. WTI climbed 2% to $66.82/bbl and Brent crude gained 1.4% to $72.06/bbl.

The S&P energy sector rallied 1%, but nearly all other sectors finished lower, with telecom services (-1.5%) and financials (-1.3%) finishing at the bottom of the sector standings.

A curve-flattening trade in the Treasury market weighed on lenders, with the benchmark 10-year yield shedding a basis point to 2.79% while the two-year yield ticked up a basis point to 2.32%.

Minutes from the Fed’s March meeting showed officials signaled greater confidence in reaching their 2% inflation target over the coming year and reiterated plans for gradually raising short-term interest rates.