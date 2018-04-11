Globalstar +6.4% as Mudrick goes to active stake, offers $150M financing

Shares of Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) that ended today up 13.6% are another 6.4% higher after hours, following a late filing converting a passive stake to an active stake taken by Mudrick Capital Management.

Jason Mudrick's funds hold 5.6% of outstanding stock, and delivered a letter to Globalstar's board to say the stock is "deeply undervalued and to recommend value-enhancing options that would maximize the benefit to all shareholders."

It also said Mudrick is willing to lend $150M in nonconvertible financing to help address capital needs through 2019, and would welcome other shareholders joining in. (The letter also said Mudrick wouldn't support seeking additional financing from controlling shareholder Thermo Companies.)

