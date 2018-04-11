Bed Bath & Beyond -14% after guiding full-year earnings below consensus

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) -14.3% after-hours as Q4 results at the housewares chain show disappointing same-store sales as well as a bleak outlook for the current year.

BBBY says Q4 EPS of $1.48 beat analyst consensus expectations but fell sharply from $1.84 in the year-ago period, sales rose 5.2% Y/Y to $3.7B to finish in-line with expectations, and same-store sales fell 0.6%, which was less severe than the consensus for a 2.3% drop.

But the company issues downside earnings guidance for FY 2019, seeing EPS in the low-to-mid $2 range vs. $2.77 analyst consensus estimate.

BBBY also raises its quarterly dividend to $0.16/share from $0.15.