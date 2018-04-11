AXTI -15% after cutting Q1 revenue guidance

AXTI Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) -15% after-hours as it lowers its Q1 revenue guidance to $24M-$24.5M from its February outlook of $26M-$27M, citing government ordered factory shutdowns in Beijing caused by severe air pollution that occurred late in the quarter.

AXTI says manufacturing companies in the area were intermittently shut down for a total of 10 days between Feb. 27 and March 31, but the company says demand for its compound semiconductor substrates "remains solid."

AXTI also says it has completed the first phase of facilitization of the new manufacturing facility in Dingxing, China.