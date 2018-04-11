Twitter proxy: CFO Segal paid $14.3M for 2017

Twitter's (NYSE:TWTR) proxy statement filing contains some typical company proposals for electing directors, ratifying its accountant and an advisory compensation vote, along with two stockholder proposals.

One stockholder proposal calls for the formation of a public policy committee of the board, saying Twitter has become the world's most-used public policy platform; the other calls for a report on content enforcement policies.

CEO Jack Dorsey took no compensation in 2017 (and received token benefits in 2016 and 2015); the main action in the company's compensation table turned to its chief financial officers.

Former CFO/COO Anthony Noto received $1.27M in total compensation for 2017, vs. $23.8M for 2016. New CFO Ned Segal received $14.3M in 2017: a base salary of $166,385; $300K as a bonus; and $13.83M in stock.

Among other named execs, Chairman Omid Kordestani received $2.08M in total comp; and Chief Legal Officer/Secretary Vijaya Gadde received $908,060.