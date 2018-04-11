Saudi Arabia, India to build $44B refinery and petrochemical project

Saudi Aramco signs an MoU with a consortium of Indian refiners to build a $44M refinery and petrochemical project on India's western coast.

Aramco will own a 50% stake in the project while ownership of the remaining half will be shared by three Indian firms: Indian Oil Corp. (OTCPK:INOIY), Hindustan Petroleum (OTC:HDSQY) and Bharat Petroleum (OTCPK:BRQPY).

The project includes a 1.2M bbl/day refinery integrated with petrochemical facilities with a total capacity of 18M metric tons/year, which would make it one of the largest refining and petrochemical complexes in the world.

Aramco says will supply at least half of the crude to be processed at the planned refinery and that it could bring in another international partner to the joint venture, called Ratnagiri Refinery & Petrochemicals.