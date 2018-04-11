Jury awards $117M in total damages over J&J, Imerys talc products

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and talc mining company Imerys (OTC:IMYSF) are ordered by a New Jersey jury to pay $80M in punitive damages for hiding that their products, including J&J’s baby powder, had been tainted by asbestos and posed a cancer risk.

The jury award brings to $117M that the two companies must pay the plaintiff over his claims the asbestos-laced talc products caused his cancer.

Last week's verdict - the first time a jury lined up behind a consumer’s claims that J&J’s baby powder and former Shower-to-Shower product can cause mesothelioma - and subsequent punitive award may draw more such cases in coming months, Widener University law professor Jean Eggen tells Bloomberg.

"We will continue to defend the safety of Johnson’s Baby Powder and immediately begin our appeal,’’ J&J says.