AeroVironment skied 17% today following Stifel upgrade to Buy

Drone maker AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) soared 17% in today's trade after Stifel upgraded shares to Buy from Hold with a $65 price target, hiked from $45.

While predicting the timing and rate of market adoption for AVAV's products has been a challenge historically, Stifel sees AVAV helped by tailwinds from higher defense budgets, a heightened global threat environment and a strong "pipeline of opportunities" the firm says it has not seen in 10 years of covering the company.

Prior to Stifel's bullish call, all six Wall Street analysts who had covered the stock rated it no better than a Hold.