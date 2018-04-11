Bellicum +18.3% as FDA lifts clinical hold on BPX-501 studies

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) is soaring after hours, up 18.3% , after the company says the FDA lifted a clinical hold on studies of its BPX-501 in the United States.

The company says it's working with U.S. clinical sites to resume patient recruited based on protocols it amended in consultation with the FDA, including guidance on monitoring and management of neurologic adverse events.

BPX-501 is an adjunct T-cell therapy administered after allogeneic HSCT, comprising genetically modified donor T cells incorporating Bellicum’s CaspaCIDe safety switch. The therapy may enable physicians to more safely perform stem cell transplants.

The clinical hold didn't affect the BP-004 trial in Europe, which is fully enrolled, the company says.