DOJ wrapping up case against AT&T/Time Warner with key witness

The antitrust trial over AT&T's (NYSE:T) $85B takeover bid for Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) is on another break, and the Justice Dept. is wrapping up its case against the merger with its star witness.

The government's economic expert, Cal-Berkeley professor Carl Shapiro, testified that the tie-up would lead to higher cable bills -- to the tune of an extra $571M/year by 2021.

“I've concluded the merger will harm consumers,” Shapiro told the court. “The harm is significant.”

Shapiro seems to have succeeded in explaining the underpinnings of the DOJ's case better than previous witnesses, Brian Fung notes.

Shapiro went through a three-point approach: AT&T risked raising the price of content (and thus costs) for other cablecos; AT&T could benefit in customer additions from rivals that decided they couldn't afford Time Warner content; and AT&T could coordinate with Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to restrict access to Time Warner/NBC content to hurt emerging OTT services like Sling TV (NASDAQ:DISH) or PlayStation Vue (NYSE:SNE).

As expected, AT&T brought in real-world examples where subscriber loss was less than feared, including a 2014 dispute between Suddenlink and Viacom.