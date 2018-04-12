Zuora announces pricing of IPO

Zuora (ZUO) priced its initial public offering of 11M shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $14.00 per share.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on April 12 under the symbol “ZUO.”

The offering is expected to close on April 16.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 1.65M shares.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are acting as the joint lead bookrunners for the offering.

