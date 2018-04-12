LiqTech signs another framework agreement with marine scrubber manufacturer

LiqTech International (NYSEMKT:LIQT) signed another framework agreement with a large marine scrubber manufacturer.

Mr. Sune Mathiesen, LiqTech CEO, remarked, "We are very pleased to sign this new framework agreement. Three weeks ago we announced a framework agreement for an expected more than 95 systems in 2018 and 2019, and now we have the pleasure of announcing this new agreement for an expected more than 35 systems in 2018 and 2019."

"Our standardized marine scrubber wastewater treatment systems offers significant advantages in terms of foot-print, discharge quality, Capex saving and Opex savings. We have been working in this industry for almost four years now, and our technology has proven well suited for this challenging application."

