Ceridian launches initial public offering

Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY) launched an initial public offering of 21M shares of its common stock at a price to the public between $19.00 and $21.00 per share.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 3.15M shares.

The company has applied to list the shares on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “CDAY.”

Net proceeds from the offering and a concurrent $100M private placement will beutilised to redeem the $475M principal amount of its outstanding 11% Senior Notes due 2021 as well as to pay a portion of the interest on the Senior Notes that will have accrued at the time of the redemption.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank Securities are acting as joint lead book-running managers.

