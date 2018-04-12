Assembly Bio's lead candidate shows positive action in early-stage HBV studies

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) announces positive results from Phase 1a and 1b studies of lead candidate ABI-H0731, in development for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. The data were presented at The International Liver Congress in Paris.

Results from the recently completed Phase 1a trial in healthy volunteers showed ABI-H0731 to be safe and well-tolerated with no serious adverse events or dose-limiting toxicities.

Data from the ongoing Phase 1b study in treatment-naive HBV patients showed viral load declines of as much as 99% in both e-antigen-positive and e-antigen-negative participants in a dose-dependent manner.

ABI-H0731 is a core protein allosteric modifier (CpAM) for the potential cure of chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

The company plans to initiate Phase 2a development this summer.