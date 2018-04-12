Management shake-up at Lennar

After serving as CEO for 21 years, Stuart Miller is now the newly named executive chairman of Lennar (NYSE:LEN).

Taking his place as CEO is Rick Beckwith, who has been president of Lennar since 2011. Beckwith also gets a spot on the board.

Company COO Jon Jaffe will also take on the president role.

CFO Bruce Gross will take over as CEO of Lennar Financial Services. Taking Gross' place as Lennar CFO will be current Treasurer Diane Bessette.

