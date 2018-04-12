Cato updates on sales

Cato (NYSE:CATO) reports sales increased 4.0% in March to $96.9M.

Comparable sales were up 6.0% during the month.

CEO update: "March sales were positively impacted by the shift of Easter from April last year to March this year. Due to this shift, the best way to measure our performance is by combining sales for the two months. We expect April same-store sales to be in the high negative single digits and the combined two months' same-store sales to be in the low negative single digits."