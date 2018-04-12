Futures rebound, earnings season begins

U.S. stock index futures are all up by about 0.6% after President Trump clarified his position on a possible missile attack in Syria.

"Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all!" he wrote in a tweet.

Earnings season will kick off in earnest today and tomorrow, with reports from big financial institutions like BlackRock, JPMorgan, Citigroup, Wells Fargo and PNC Financial.

Oil is down 0.2% at $66.69/bbl, gold is 0.8% lower at $1350/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.8%.

