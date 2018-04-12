BlackRock up 1.3% after topping estimates

Q1 adjusted income of $1.092B or $6.70 per share vs. $862M and $5.23 a year ago. Operating income up 20% to $1.378B; operating margin up 150 basis points to 44.1%.

Long-term net inflows of $54.6B in Q1 fell about 50% from that of Q4. Inflows for the iShares operation of $34.6B nearly 40%. CEO Larry Fink takes note of a spike in volatility as raising investor caution. Tax reform also had corporate clients favoring liquidity.

Conference call at 8:30 ET

